IDF uncovers 100 rocket installations in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Jan 16 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that it uncovered about 100 rocket installations from a Hamas stronghold in Gaza.

In a post on X, the IDF said the rocket installations and 60 ready-to-use rockets were found by the 401st Brigade Combat Team in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia city, where troops also "eliminated dozens of terrorist operatives during operational activity".

In the North Shati area, "troops directed IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft and a helicopter to strike nine terrorist operatives", the military said.

Besides the IAF, the 5th Brigade Team was also involved in this operation.

Meanwhile in southern Gaza's Khan Younis city, the IDF's 7th Brigade Combat Team "directed an aircraft to strike terrorist operatives spotted in the area, directed a helicopter to strike an observational device that endangered soldiers and eliminated armed terrorists identified near soldiers".

Senior Hamas leaders Mohammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar are reportedly hiding in Khan Younis, along with many hostages.

