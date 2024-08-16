IDUK group celebrates India's 78th Independence Day in London with prominent diaspora leaders

London [UK], August 16 : The Indian diaspora in the UK hosted a grand celebration on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day at Slough, a town in Berkshire, England, on Thursday.

The event organised by the Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) group was attended by numerous prominent personalities from the Indian community, underscoring the strong cultural ties and patriotism among the Indian diaspora.

The Indian Diaspora in the UK (IDUK) Group is committed to fostering a sense of community among Indians living in the UK, promoting cultural heritage, and supporting initiatives that strengthen the ties between India and the UK.

The highlight of the event was the flag hoisting ceremony, led by the Mayor of Slough, Balwinder Singh Dhillon. The Indian tricolour soared proudly as the gathered crowd honoured the spirit of freedom and unity. He appreciated the efforts put together by IDUK to bring the community together through organising events like this.

Slough Council Leader Dexter Smith expressed his admiration for the community's dedication, noting, "It's amazing to see so many people turn up at 7:30 AM on a working day, which is incredible. He also emphasises the strong bond between India and UK and people to people connect, according to a press release.

The release further stated there were several cultural performances at the event, and it saw the presence of esteemed guests including Ex-Army Officer Ashok Chauhan, Former Mayor Meva Maan, Cllr Subhash Mohindra, Cllr Neal Rana, Cllr Chandra Muvalla, Cllr Gur Charan Singh, Cllr Dhruv Tomar, and Cllr Md Nazir, all of whom contributed to the success of the celebration.

The event organisers and co-founders of IDUK Hirdesh Gupta, Ajay Murudkar and Alok Gupta expressed heartfelt thanks to all participants for their enthusiasm and commitment in joining the celebration so early in the morning. They also extended his gratitude to the sponsors whose support made the event possible, and to the dedicated IDUK volunteer team for their unwavering assistance.

The celebration was not just a tribute to India's independence but also a testament to the unity and resilience of the Indian community in the UK. It served as a reminder of the shared values and the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for freedom.

