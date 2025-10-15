"If he loses, we are not going to be generous with Argentina," says Trump as he links US aid to Milei's political future

Washington [US], October 15 : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday stated that his administration's plans to extend economic aid to Argentina would depend on whether his ally, Argentine President Javier Milei, remains in office.

"If he loses, we are not going to be generous with Argentina," Trump stated during his meeting with Milei at the White House.

"If he does win, we're going to be very helpful," he added. "And if he doesn't win, we're not going to waste our time. Because you have somebody whose philosophy has no chance of making Argentina great again."

Milei, a strong supporter of Trump who attended the US President's inauguration in January, is facing a crucial midterm election later this month.

The upcoming vote will be the first legislative test since he assumed office in late 2023.

Last week, the Trump administration concluded a $20 billion currency swap deal with Argentina's central bank.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that Washington was prepared to take "whatever exceptional measures are warranted" to stabilize Argentina's markets.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Bessent emphasised that the assistance was designed to support Milei's efforts to restructure Argentina's economy in line with his reform agenda.

"It is much better to form an economic bridge with our allies, people who want to do the right thing, than have to have to shoot at narco-gun boats," Bessent said.

"So we think this is an opportunity for the Argentinian people, we think President Milei is the one to do it."

However, the administration's strategy has sparked bipartisan criticism.

Amid a government shutdown, several lawmakers including Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa have voiced concern that Argentina continues to sell soybeans to China, which they argue is adversely impacting American farmers.

