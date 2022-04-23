If interim govt formed, should be under my leadership: Sri Lankan PM

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa asserted that if an interim government is formed in the country then it should be under his leadership.

Responding to former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma's letter which stated that the Prime Minister should resign and an interim government be formed, Mahinda Rajapaksa said, "What interim government? How can we form an interim government without a common agreement? If an interim government is formed, it should be under my leadership. I don't think others would agree to it, even with Ranil Wickremesinghe or anyone else."

In an interview with a private radio channel, Rajapaksa said that no Members of Parliament have asked me to step down and not even in future, Daily Mirror reported.

"I don't think the majority is saying so. Some MPs may say so. People who don't have any knowledge of the past may be saying it. No one has asked me to step down. I don't think anyone would do either," Mahinda was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.

The Prime Minister has also reiterated that he is willing to discuss with the Galle Face protestors even now.

Mass protests over economic mismanagement escalated in early April, prompting the president to declare a state of emergency on April 1, reported Daily Mirror.

Earlier, Sri Lankan PM had said to propose to the cabinet to amend the constitution, media reports said on Monday.

Mahinda Rajapaksa made this move taking into consideration the demand for a government that is accountable to the people. The proposed constitutional amendment would include changes to the executive, legislature, and the judiciary, Xinhua reported citing the prime minister's media unit said.

One of the demands of recent anti-government protests has also been the constitutional amendment that reduces the power of the executive.

On April 3, the entire Sri Lankan cabinet decided to resign in the wake of the large-scale protests. The only exception was Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who remained in office. On the same day, Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed key ministers to an interim cabinet.

Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion.

( With inputs from ANI )

