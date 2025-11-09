'If our planet were a patient, it would be admitted to intensive care': WHO Chief gives call to prioritise health in climate decisions

Geneva [Switzerland], November 9 : World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Brazil for hosting the COP30 and called on leaders at the summit to put health at the centre of climate decisions, recognising health as a measure of climate ambition and success.

In a post on X, he said, "WHO thanks Brazil for hosting #COP30. If our planet were a patient, it would be admitted to intensive care. Our call at the COP30 Leaders' Summit was simple- put health at the centre of every climate decision, direct climate finance towards protecting lives and livelihoods, recognise health as a measure of climate ambition and success"

https://x.com/DrTedros/status/1987182305517986083?s=20

In his opening remarks at the COP30 Leaders' Summit on November 7, Ghebreyesus highlighted how a sick planet means sick people and that the climate crisis is a health crisis.

"If our planet were a patient, it would be admitted to intensive care. Its vital signs are alarming. It is running a high fever, with average global temperatures increasing year after year. Its lung capacity is compromised, with the destruction of forests that absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen. And many of the earth's water sources - its lifeblood - are contaminated. Most concerning of all, its condition is deteriorating. A sick planet means sick people. The climate crisis is a health crisis - not in the future, but now."

Calling Health, the strongest argument for climate action, he shared how the World Health Organisation is supporting more than 100 countries in building climate-friendly and climate-resilient health systems through the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health, or ATACH.

He underscored the need to make health a formal topic in UN climate negotiations.

The 30th Conference of the Parties (CoP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will take place in Belem, Brazil, from November 10 to 21.

The COP meets every year, unless the Parties decide otherwise. The first COP meeting was held in Berlin, Germany, in March 1995. The COP meets in Bonn, the seat of the secretariat, unless a party offers to host the session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor