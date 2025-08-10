If Ratan Tata was alive, victims wouldn't be subjected to "bureaucratic process" of "delayed payment": US Lawyer on AI171 crash

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 10 : The lead US attorney, Mike Andrews, representing over 65 families affected by the tragic AI171 plane crash, slammed the ongoing compensation delays for the victims' families, noting that such "bureaucratic process" would not have existed if former Chairperson of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, had been alive.

Speaking toon Sunday, Andrews highlighted the late Ratan Tata's legacy of compassion, suggesting his presence could have prevented such hurdles faced by the grieving families.

"Even in the US, we know who Ratan Tata was. We know a little bit in the US about his work ethic and his focus on being humble and taking care of his employees and so we know that if he were here today, we don't believe employees and victims and people who were on the aeroplane and on the ground would be subjected to a bureaucratic process in which they're delayed payment," he stated.

He pointed towards a distressing case involving a bedridden elderly mother whose only son, the only financial provider, died in the crash, noting that she depends on her son for her medical needs and that she is now left at the "mercy of the world".

"We met with one family, the elderly mother is bedridden, and she was depending upon her son to provide income to pay for her health care. He is now deceased. They have not received payment. What are they supposed to do? They are now left at the mercy of the world in determining how she is supposed to go on when the person who was helping provide for her was killed through no fault of his own," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Andrew outlined potential legal avenues depending on the findings of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, emphasising that if the crash is linked to a defect in the aircraft, such as issues with the FADEC (Full Authority Digital Engine Control) system or the throttle control, a product liability claim could be filed in the US.

Alternatively, if Air India is held responsible, claims would likely fall under the Montreal Convention.

On July 26, Air India released Rs 25 lakh in interim compensation payments to the families of 147 of the 229 passengers who lost their lives in the crash and 19 others who lost their lives on the ground. These payments will be adjusted against the final compensation to be determined later.

The Tata Group has also established 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' in memory of the victims. The Trust has pledged an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for each deceased individual and also supports the rebuilding of the BJ Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident, and provides assistance to first responders, medical personnel, and other support workers affected by the tragedy.

On June 12, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India later released the preliminary report into the tragic crash, outlining the harrowing sequence of events that unfolded within 90 seconds of takeoff.

It noted that both engines of the aircraft shut down unexpectedly during the initial climb, leading to a catastrophic loss of thrust and rapid descent.

The crash represents one of the deadliest aviation accidents in India in recent history.

