'If US attacks another NATO country, everything stops,' says Danish PM

Oslo, Jan 7 Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said If the US attacks another NATO country, everything stops.

In an interview with Danish broadcaster DR on Monday, the Danish prime minister made the remarks in response to a question as to what it would mean if the United States were to use force against another NATO member.

Frederiksen also slashed US President Donald Trump's renewed comments that the United States 'needs' Greenland, denouncing his remarks as 'unacceptable pressure' on the self-governing territory.

"Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland," she said, stressing that both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected any idea of Greenland becoming part of the United States.

She added that while she cannot account for US actions, "there is full support from Europe that borders must be respected."

European leaders have rallied behind Denmark after Trump again floated the idea of acquiring Greenland and called the Arctic territory critical to US defence.

"Borders cannot be changed by force," said French Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux in an interview with local media, expressing 'solidarity' with Denmark.

Stressing Denmark's status as a NATO member, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told, "The future of Greenland is for the Kingdom of Denmark and for Greenland themselves."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul noted that Greenland, as part of Denmark, would in principle fall under NATO's collective defence obligations, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, Trump said in a telephone interview with The Atlantic that the United States 'absolutely' needs Greenland.

In response, Frederiksen said in a statement on Sunday that the United States has no right to annex Greenland, urging Washington to stop making threats against a close ally and the Greenlandic people.

Last month, Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the US special envoy to Greenland, renewing diplomatic tension between Washington and the Danish Realm.

Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in gaining control of Greenland, saying that he would not rule out using "military or economic coercion" to achieve that goal.

