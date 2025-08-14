If you cave in to a bully, the bully will increase his demands: Former diplomat on India-US tariff row

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Former diplomat Vikas Swarup has praised India's firm stance in trade negotiations with the United States, saying the country has done the "right thing" by resisting pressure from the Trump administration to open up its agriculture and dairy sectors.

"If you cave in to a bully, then the bully will increase his demands," Swarup told ANI, warning that yielding to such demands would only invite more pressure.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods in two phases citing India's imports of Russian oil. Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods plus an unspecified penalty in July, even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariffs. A few days later, he imposed another 25 per cent tariff, taking the total to 50 per cent, over India's imports of Russian oil.

Swarup described the tarrif hikes as part of a broader "pressure tactic to secure a more favourable deal."

The former diplomat also criticised Washington's deepening engagement with Pakistan, calling it a "strategic mistake" given Islamabad's close ties with Beijing.

"I think it's a strategic mistake on the part of the US that you are getting in bed with Pakistan, which is in bed with China. China is the US's strategic competitor," Swarup said. "If you cave in to a bully, then the bully will increase his demands. Then there will be even more demands. So, I think we have done the right thing. India is too large, too proud a country to become a camp follower of any other country. Our strategic autonomy has been the bedrock of our foreign policy right from the 1950s. I don't think that any Govt in Delhi can compromise on that," he added.

On criticism from the Opposition over India's foreign policy, Swarup said India should not cave in to any pressure, as India's strategic autonomy is non-negotiable.

"Here, I would not blame our diplomats at all. I think what has happened is Pakistan, through some intermediaries, has gotten the ear of the US President, and that is why, two visits by Asim Munir to Washington, the so-called "deal" with America on the so-called "oil reserves" of Pakistan. More importantly, I think Pakistan is now trying to position itself as the 'Crypto King' of South Asia and there, through World Liberty Financial, in which Trump's family has stakes, Steve Witkoff's family has a stake, through that I think Pakistan has managed to project an image of itself as a reliable partner...All these things have led to Trump having a softer approach towards Pakistan," he said.

"But that does not mean that he has given up on India or that India is now an adversary for him. I think this is part of his pressure tactics to secure a more favourable deal. India should not cave in because our strategic autonomy is non-negotiable," he added.

Swarup, also a noted author, added that Trump has made no secret of his longing for the Nobel Peace Prize, and while he is a dealmaker, he has now made it his USP that he is the peacemaker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor