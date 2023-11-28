IFFI 2023: Panchayat 2' wins inaugural OTT award for Best Web Series

Panaji, Nov 28 'Panchayat 2', the Hindi comedy-drama series that streamed on Amazon Prime, clinched the first-ever OTT Award for Web Series at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that concluded here on Tuesday.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, 'Panchayat 2' intricately weaves the tale of Abhishek Tripathi, an urban graduate reluctantly embracing the role of secretary at a decrepit panchayat office in the remote fictional village of Phulera.

Following the resounding success of its debut season, the second season plunges deeper into Abhishek's life in Phulera, navigating fresh challenges amid village politics while preparing for his Common Admission Test (CAT), striving for a corporate future.

The second season, laced with relatable moments and humor, candidly depicts the daily trials of village life, spotlighting Abhishek's evolving relationships with Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi, while juggling diverse village issues.

Earlier, at the inaugural function of the 54th IFFI, Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, had said that the OTT industry has seen a boom in India and original content created in the country is employing thousands of people.

Highlighting the dynamic growth rate of 28 per cent annually in this sector, the minister had said that the OTT awards have been introduced to honour exceptional digital content creators across platforms.

'Panchayat 2' stood out among the final nominations, including 'Rocket Boys: Season 1', 'Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi', and 'Human'.

The jury panel also unanimously recommended special mention to 'Rocket Boys: Season 1'.

The competition received an impressive 32 entries spanning 10 languages from 15 OTT platforms.

