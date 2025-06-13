IGIA issues advisory to passengers travelling to Iran, Iraq as Tehran-Tel Aviv tensions escalate

New Delhi, June 13 The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday issued an advisory to passengers travelling to Iran and Iraq, asking them to check with the airlines they were flying with, to find out the latest schedules and updates. The advisory from IGIA comes amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel and the uncertainties over the airspace in the region.

The IGIA advisory stated, “Delhi operations are running smoothly. However, due to the evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region, some flight schedules have been impacted.

“Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. We strongly urge all passengers to rely only on official sources for accurate and up to date information.”

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has also issued an advisory to Indian nationals currently in Israel, urging them to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential movement, and follow local safety instructions.

In its message on social media, the Indian mission stressed the importance of caution and preparedness for Indian citizens residing or travelling in Israel.

“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy of India in Israel wrote in a post on X.

The Embassy also urged Indian citizens to stay updated through official channels and to remain in touch with the mission in case of any emergency.

The advisory follows Israel's declaration of a special state of emergency, after it launched what it called a “pre-emptive strike” on Iran.

The situation remains fluid, with explosions reported in Tehran and heightened security measures in place across Israel.

The attacks come amid mounting concerns over Tehran’s nuclear programme and its perceived threat to Israeli national security.

In a televised statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had initiated a "targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival."

“This operation will take as long as is needed to complete the task of fending off the threat of annihilation against us,” Netanyahu declared, underscoring the gravity of the move.

