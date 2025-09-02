"Ignorance about India": USISPF chief urges to "ignore" Peter Navarro's "Brahmin profiteering" remark

New Delhi [India], September 2 : President and CEO of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Mukesh Aghi on Tuesday urged India to "ignore" White House Trade Advisor Peter Navorro's remarks and focus on the relationship between Washington and New Delhi.

Speaking about Navarro's "Brahmin profiteering" remarks, Mukesh Aghi believed that such statement comes more from his "ignorance about India."

"Some rhetoric is coming out of the White House, especially Peter Navarro, that is more from ignorance about India. I think we should learn to ignore these things and continue the momentum in the relationship between the two countries," Mukesh Aghi told ANI.

Navarro, on Monday, made a castiest remark on India while justifying US President Donald Trump's decision to levy a 50 per cent tariff on imports from India.

"You've got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people," Navrro said while criticising New Delhi for purchasing discounted crude oil from Russia.

When asked about US President's claim that India offered to reduce tariffs to nothing, the USISPF President also suggested that some tweets of Donald Trump may not have any substance.

"There are certain comments that the President makes, and you have to take it with certain weightage or non-weightage to it. It is important to understand that when a tweet comes out or something on Truth Social, some may have substance and some may not. I think people of India are mature and they have to do what they have to do for the good of the country." Mukesh Aghi said.

On Monday, Trump claimed that business relationship between the two countries for many decades has been "totally one sided", "one-sided disaster" and also that "they have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late".

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India," he said.

Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on India in July amid negotiations for a BTA between the two countries. He later announced 25 per cent secondary tariffs for India's import of Russian oil with 50 per cent tariffs coming into effect from August 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor