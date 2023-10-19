'IGT 10': Badshah to sponsor education fees of 'Zero Degree Group' member

Mumbai, Oct 19 Rapper and singer Badshah, who is currently seen as the judge in the talent reality show 'India's Got Talent' season 10, has extended his helping hand, and announced that he will sponsor the entire school education fees of the team member of the contestant 'Zero Degree Group'.

This weekend the show will pay a grand tribute to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra by celebrating 45 glorious years of his cinematic brilliance.

Not only this, joining the show will also be the winners of the previous season -- Divyansh and Manuraj -- who will share many memorable moments from their time on the show.

Renowned for their remarkable dance performance, Mumbai's Zero Degree Group will once again blow everyone’s minds with their entertaining performance on 'London Thumkda' from the film 'Queen'.

In awe of their performance, judge Kirron Kher said: “You’ll are wonderful dancers and better than everybody!”

Adding on to the compliments, Badshah calls it, “The best and the most entertaining performance on India’s Got Talent ever!”

He also says that their performance should go into the ‘Hall of Fame'.

Post the performance, the host of the show, Arjun Bijlani invites Kartavya’s parents on stage and narrates how the kids of the ‘Zero Degree’ group are mischievous yet hardworking when it comes to their talent, but Kartavya has been instrumental in bringing about positive changes in his family’s life.

Kartavya's mother goes on to share that even though Kartavya is a child, his understanding of life and the struggles they face as a family knows no bounds and today, they feel elated to be known as Kartavya's parents.

Moved by Kartavya’s dedication towards his family and his art, Badshah announces, “Starting today until 12th standard, I will sponsor your education and pay the necessary fees. In fact, whoever needs my help from the entire group, I will take care of it.”

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.

