'IGT 10': Ravi Teja amazed by Mahila Band’s act on 'Babuji Dheere Chalna'

Mumbai, Oct 13 Telugu superstar Ravi Teja graces the stage of 'India's Got Talent' season 10 and is left highly impressed by the performance of Nagaland's 'Mahila Band', as he called them "superb".

The upcoming episode of the talent reality show which is titled as ‘Mass Mania’, will welcome Tollywood’s superstar Ravi Teja, along with Gayatri Bhardwaj and Nupur Sanon.

Renowned for their remarkable musical performances, Nagaland's ‘Mahila Band’ will once again win hearts with their power-packed performance of 'FiFi' and 'Babuji Dheere Chalna', while donning the classic look from the golden era.

Highly impressed with their performance, Ravi said: "You were really amazing. This is one of my favourite songs, and you were superb."

Enthralled by their singing style, judge Badshah praises them, saying, "You are my Golden Buzzer and I always wanted to see you perform more Indian songs, apart from rock-based songs that you do. It was beautiful and you nailed it."

Kirron Kher said: “This act was wonderful. The Northeast always surprises me, and you guys are so talented. You took us back in time to the good old classics with your performance.”

The ‘Mahila Band’ also take the opportunity to interact with Ravi, admitting that they are his biggest fans, and expressing their desire to perform some action-packed moves with him.

Ravi graciously acknowledges their wish and joins the band on stage.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.

Meanwhile, Ravi was last seen in the movie ‘Waltair Veerayya’. It is a Telugu action film directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Chiranjeevi as the title character alongside Ravi, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

The actor was also seen in ‘Ravanasura’, which is a Telugu psychological action thriller film directed by Sudheer Varma. It is an official adaptation of the 2019 Bengali thriller ‘Vinci Da’. It has an ensemble cast featuring Ravi Teja, Jayaram, Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada.

Besides acting, Ravi also produced the film under RT Team Works along with Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures.

He next has ‘Eagle’ and ‘RT4GM’ in the pipeline.

