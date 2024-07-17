Illegal hydrant found in Pakistan's Karachi, two booked for water theft

Karachi [Pakistan], July 17 : Two persons have been accused of stealing water after an illegal hydrant was found in Karachi, depriving the people of Baldia Town of access to clean water, ARY News reported Tuesday.

A case has been registered at the Mochko Police Station in Karachi on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Assistant Executive Engineer of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board in response to the report that was published on ARY News.

The accused duo, identified as Mushtaq and Amir, reportedly broke the 33-inch water supply line close to the Northern Bypass and made a 2-inch hole to steal water.

The water situation in Karachi's Baldia Town region is still being worsened by the collected water being sold through water tankers, the FIR report stated.

This is not the first time that the people in Karachi are in a crisis, with no availability of potable water.

Earlier in April, on the eve of Eid ul-Fitr, there was no sign of relief in many parts of Karachi from the water scarcity problem. The water supply was suspended through water bowsers even during the festival days, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

People from almost every part of Karachi had complained that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) increased their miseries during Ramazan as they faced acute water shortages in their respective areas.

