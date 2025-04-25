Illinois Helicopter Crash: Three Injured As Chopper Crashes in Hartford; Watch Video

At least three people were injured after a helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Hartford, Illinois, on Thursday night, April 24. According to a report by Fox2Now, the accident occurred around 9 PM and was captured on camera. The chopper hit a tree while attempting to take off before crashing to the ground and bursting into flames. Law enforcement agencies from Hartford and emergency rescue crews were deployed to the crash site. Eyewitnesses said they saw two survivors rushing out of the helicopter after it caught fire. Two other individuals who were trapped inside were rescued by first responders.

Visuals From Crash Site

#BREAKING : An ARCH Air Medical helicopter crashed near St. Louis in Hartford, Illinois during a training exercise after striking a tree about 50 feet off the ground shortly after takeoff.#HartfordHelicopterCrash#Hartford#HelicopterCrash#Hartford#Helicopter#crashpic.twitter.com/YJFRTbc4C2 — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 25, 2025

The ARCH Air Medical Transport helicopter crash occurred on a vacant plot located on North Delmar Avenue, according to The Telegraph. One critically injured person was transported to the hospital by another ARCH Air Medical Transport helicopter, while the others were taken by ambulance.

Chopper Crash Caught On Camera

New video of the medical helicopter crash in Hartford, Illinois earlier tonight; 4 people rescued. pic.twitter.com/boK3I2Vnh2 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) April 25, 2025

A new video has emerged on social media, reportedly recorded on a mobile phone. The footage shows a helicopter taking off from a vacant plot of land when it hits a tree above and suddenly crashes. A nearby resident filming the incident can be heard saying, "Oh shit! I think it went down. Oh God, it just went down."