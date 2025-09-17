Illinois Shooting: 3, Including Suspect, Shot Dead Near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn

Three were shot dead, including a suspect in a shooting near a Lincoln middle school in Berwyn, Illinois on Tuesday afternoon, September 16. The firing occurred at around 4 pm near Lincoln Middle School, located in the 6400 block of 16th Street.

The police told CBS News that the suspect shooter fired an assault rifle into another vehicle. As officers reported to the scene at the site, the suspect attacked officers. Officers took cover and did not return fire.

At least 3 people shot near Lincoln Middle School in Berwyn, Illinois; suspect at large. - reports



pic.twitter.com/co8HV0gnnj — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 16, 2025

Also Read | Minneapolis Shooting: 4 Shot Near Lake Street Metro Transit Tower in Minnesota (Watch Video).

Police said that there are three casualties at the shooting site. Their ages and genders were not confirmed yet. According to the police, the shooting appeared to be a domestic dispute. Witness at the scene said around 20 gunshots were fired.

The suspected gunman approached a car and shot at the windshield of a parked car. The school was placed under a hard lockdown as a result of the incident. Police said no students or staff were harmed.