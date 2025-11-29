IM revival in works: ISI taps Bhatkal brothers, seeks PFI link-up for nationwide network

New Delhi, Nov 29 There has been a complete shift in terror related activities in India and the Delhi Red Fort blast is proof of that. Intelligence Bureau officials say that there has been a sustained push to set up as many home-grown terror modules as possible.

These changes in tactics have once again put the spotlight on Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Iqbal Bhatkal, two co-founders of the Indian Mujahideen.

After setting up the Indian Mujahideen following the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), both brothers fled to Pakistan. They continue to live there under the patronage of the ISI.

The Intelligence agencies have information that the Bhatkal brothers would be re-activated and directed to re-introduce the Indian Mujahideen in India. However this group would be re-activated with another name and its nature would be completely home-grown.

An official said that the Indian Mujahideen still has plenty of operatives who remain underground. The group still enjoys quite a bit of traction in many parts of the country and hence re-activating it would not be a difficult task.

Following the fall of the Indian Mujahideen post the Yasin Bhatkal arrest, the ISI had completely shifted its focus towards Jammu and Kashmir. Officials say that the focus has now shifted post 'Operation Sindoor' and the ISI intends to focus on the rest of India.

An Intelligence Bureau official says that there are clear indications that the ISI wants the Indian Mujahideen revived, but with a new name. The ISI also intends roping in the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of this revival plan.

While the focus of the Indian Mujahideen cadres would be in the northern part of the country, the PFI would focus more on South since it has a better reach there.

Getting these outfits together would not be a tough task for the ISI. The PFI during its helm has used the network of the Indian Mujahideen, especially in the northern parts of the country. The two groups also go back in time and had worked together in the aftermath of the SIMI ban, an official added.

Following the ban on SIMI, its former members had met with cadres of the PFI in Kerala. It was post these meetings that the Indian Mujahideen was formed. The PFI was also instrumental in shielding the terrorists of the Indian Mujahideen after a major blast.

The IM even had carried out blasts in South India with the help of the PFI’s network. These events make it clear that both groups shared a comfortable rapport and hence bringing them back together and forming a strong homegrown outfit would not be difficult for the ISI.

Another official said that this entire operation would be overseen by the Bhatkal brothers. They are being tasked to run this home-grown outfit from Pakistan itself. The ISI would have hoped that the Faridabad module could get the job done.

This module was formed initially without any help from the ISI. It was a true home-grown module that was formed by highly self-radicalised people.

The ISI pitched in later on after it realised that this module was formed on the ideology of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. However with this module being busted, the ISI is desperate to create another module, which would have only Indian operatives in it.

The Bhatkal brothers are well-versed with the India operations and hence have been chosen to create a new terror group which would operate across the length and breath of the country.

Experts say that Pakistan’s ploy is to create a strong India based outfit. The task of this terror group would be execute blasts across the country. The idea is to shift the focus of the security agencies away from Jammu and Kashmir.

Once the attention shifts, then the ISI can shift its focus back to J&K, another official added.

Security officials say that the situation is a challenging one. The ISI would use every trick up its sleeve to ensure that India remains on the edge. Its larger goal is to divert the attention away from J&K so that groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad can re-group and begin large scale operations in the Valley.

It would suit Pakistan if the Valley bleeds. Pakistan is known to use the J&K issue to divert the attention of its people from the already existing problems that the country is facing.

