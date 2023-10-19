"I'm so proud to stand with our Hindu community"; says New York Mayor as he celebrates Diwali in hometown

New York [US], October 19 : New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that Diwali is a day to push away the darkness (evils) and bring light to your surroundings as he participated in the Diwali celebration at the People's House on Wednesday.

Taking to X, he shared his happiness as he participated in the celebrations with the members of the Hindu community.

He posted on X, "Diwali is more than just a holiday. It is a reminder to all of us that we must push away the darkness wherever we see it and bring in light. I'm so proud to stand with our Hindu community and last night we welcomed them to the People's House for a special #Diwali celebration."

Earlier in June, Mayor Eric Adams announced that Diwali, the festival of lights, is set to become a school holiday in New York City.

Thousands of New Yorkers celebrate Diwali each year to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, and the announcement came after state lawmakers recently enacted legislation designating it as a holiday in the biggest school system in the US.

Mayor Eric Adams called the moment a significant win for the local families.

"I'm so proud to have stood with Assemblymember @JeniferRajkumar and community leaders in the fight to make Diwali a school holiday. I know it's a little early in the year, but: Shubh Diwali!." the Mayor wrote on Twitter.

Diwali will be observed this year on Sunday, November 12, therefore it will be a day off from school for the first time in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor