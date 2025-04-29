"I'm very grateful for it," American author Stephen Knapp on winning Padma Shri

New Delhi [India], April 29 : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented the Padma Shri award in the field of Literature to American author and researcher Stephen Knapp.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education to Shri Stephen Knapp. He is an American author, researcher, and speaker dedicated to promoting Indian traditions. He has been helping people of other countries to understand the spiritual depth of India."

On receiving the award, the American author and researcher stated that he has published around 55 books, aiming to promote the dharma of Vedic culture in India.

Knapp said that the award feels like Mother India is recognising his service.

"I've published around 55 books of various sizes now on different aspects of Indian history, Indian culture, all for trying to promote the dharma of the Vedic culture of India, and so that is the reason why I'm getting the award, and I'm very grateful for it," he said.

"Quite honestly, I never expected this to happen, and it's like a friend of mine said it's like Mother India who is recognising you for all the decades of service that you've done throughout the years of trying to provide a proper understanding of what Vedic culture and Hinduism is," he added.

Knapp said that his spiritual masters were the inspiration for him to take this path.

"It comes naturally for me to want to share this with as many people as possible, and I give all the credit, of course, to my spiritual masters, for without whom I wouldn't be where I am now," he said.

Knapp said that the original idea was to share the knowledge of the Vedas with other Westerners.

"And the original idea was to share with other Westerners. But I was writing about things and in such a way that I also captured a large Indian audience as well, and that opened many doors in the future that led to various lecture tours across India and, quite honestly, some people who like the literature I produced," he said.

He said the Rishis and the writers of ancient literature were the ones who made this difference in his life.

"Thank you for all the dharamists and Hindus and the rishis of India that gave us this culture, because quite honestly, it has made a complete difference in my life. So once again, I'm very grateful for this and thank you very much," he said.

