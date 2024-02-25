"I'm woman of my word": Nikki Haley vows to remain in race despite Trump's projected win in South Carolina primary election

Washington, DC [US], February 25 : Even after her projected loss in the GOP primary in her home state, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said she will continue running for Republican presidential nominee, CNN reported.

Speaking in South Carolina's Charleston, Haley said, "I'm a woman of my word," referring to her earlier remarks about staying in the presidential race until Super Tuesday. She said, "I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden."

Her remarks were presented in a more somber tone in comparison to her speech after the New Hampshire primary. Nikki Haley stated that she does not believe Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump can secure a win against US President Joe Biden in a rematch presidential election, saying that "Trump drives people away."

Haley admitted that she lost by a wide margin. However, she highlighted "40 per cent is not some tiny group." She stated that even though she has lost four states to Trump. However, there are many more states where people have not still voted.

She said, "In the next 10 days, another 21 states and territories will speak. They have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate." She added, "And I have a duty to give them that choice," according to CNN report.

Nikki Haley congratulated Donald Trump on his projected victory in the Palmetto State's GOP primary. She expressed gratitude to the voters of the state "for using the power of your voice."

She said, "No matter the results, I love the people of our state." Haley said, "I love what we accomplished together and I love how we've united during our worst challenges and tragedies."

Haley stated that she voted along her with mother on Saturday. She said that her mother was a lawyer in India and termed the experience as "something very special," according to CNN report.

Haley said, "She was named one of the first female judges, and because of the times, she was never able to sit on the bench." "But the fact that she could go with me and cast her ballot for her daughter as president of the United States was an amazing moment," she added.

Meanwhile, Former US President Donald Trump did not mention Nikki Haley in his victory remarks after being projected as the winner of the South Carolina primary, CNN reported.

Trump thanked his family, including his son Eric Trump, and Eric's wife Lara Trump, whom Trump has endorsed to be the next co-chair of the Republican National Committee. They were present on stage along with Trump.

He also thanked several members of his family including his wife Melania Trump, and his children Barron, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Tiffany. He even praised North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, whom he backed to be the next chair of the RNC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor