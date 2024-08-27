IMF approves $820 mn disbursement to Egypt

Cairo, Aug 27 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a disbursement of US$820 million to Egypt as part of an 8 billion-dollar loan program.

The IMF on Monday said macroeconomic conditions in Egypt have improved since the program's first and second reviews in March, noting that inflationary pressures are gradually abating, foreign exchange shortages have been eliminated, and fiscal targets have been met, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the IMF warned that the regional environment remains difficult and that domestic policy challenges require decisive action.

The challenging regional environment, including "the conflict in Gaza and Israel and tensions in the Red Sea, as well as domestic policy and structural challenges," necessitate continued implementation of program commitments, the IMF said in a report.

It recommended continued fiscal consolidation, enhanced revenue mobilisation, and accelerated structural reforms to boost private sector growth.

This tranche is part of an extended $8 billion loan agreement finalised between Egypt and the IMF in March to help the country address the mounting impact of regional tensions on its macroeconomy.

The loan arrangement, which began in December 2022, is scheduled to conclude in September 2026, according to Egypt's Ministry of Finance.

Over the past two years, the US dollar shortage in Egypt has led to the devaluation of the local currency and the emergence of a parallel currency exchange market, plunging Egypt into one of its worst economic crises.

The crisis has been further exacerbated by the Gaza conflict that erupted last October, impacting Egypt's tourism sector and halving its revenues from the Suez Canal.

