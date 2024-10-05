IMF pledges continued support for Sri Lanka's economic reforms

Colombo, Oct 5 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that it will continue its close engagement with Sri Lanka's economic team to set a date for the third review of the IMF-supported program.

An IMF team led by Krishna Srinivasan, director of the Asia Pacific Department, visited Sri Lanka from October 2 to October 4.

Srinivasan met with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and other senior officials and stakeholders, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

At the end of the visit, Srinivasan in a statement said that they held productive discussions with Dissanayake and Sri Lanka's economic team on the economic and financial challenges facing the Sri Lankan economy.

He said both sides agreed on the importance of continuing to safeguard and build on the hard-won gains that have helped put Sri Lanka on a path to economic recovery since entering one of its worst economic crises in 2022.

Srinivasan added that the IMF is encouraged by the authorities' commitment to continue the reform efforts.

He said the IMF remains a steadfast partner in supporting Sri Lanka and its people and stands ready to assist the country in achieving its economic reform goals.

