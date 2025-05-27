"IMF's $2 billion loan will be used by Pakistani military": All-party delegation member Asaduddin Owaisi

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 27 : All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, has strongly called for Pakistan to be brought back to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Owaisi has strongly advocated for Pakistan's re-inclusion on the FATF grey list, and said tighter financial scrutiny is needed against Pakistan as it might use the $2 billion IMF loan to support its military and terror groups.

During an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, Owaisi said, "Pakistan must be brought back in the FATF grey list. The importance of the FATF grey list is that there will be huge scrutiny on that nation when you do money transactions."

Owaisi highlighted Pakistan's involvement in sponsoring terror groups against India through money laundering and hawala transactions in the Middle East

"It is a fact that Pakistan uses the Middle East hawala or money laundering to sponsor terror groups against India...bringing Pakistan in FATF is very important because...the 2 billion loan which the IMF is giving will be used by the Pakistani military..." Owaisi said.

Owaisi emphasised that Pakistan cannot raise religious issues to target India, pointing out that India has a larger Muslim population.

"Pakistan can't take up this issue (of religion) and say that they are Muslims...in India, there is a larger Muslim population...and we (Indian Muslims) are more sincere than them (Pakistan)," Owaisi said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak; BJP MP Rekha Sharma; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

