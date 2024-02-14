"Important stakes involved...," Foreign Secy Kwatra says Israel-Palestine, Red Sea conflict feature in PM Modi-UAE President meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during their delegation level and one-to one talks, discussed significant global developments including the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and tensions in the Red Sea, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Wednesday.

Addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's ongoing visit to the UAE, Kwatra said the two issues were a "very important element" of discussions in the talks held between the two leaders on Tuesday, adding that there are important stakes involved whenever any disturbance takes place.

"The developments in this region, have been a very important element of discussions between the two leaders (PM Modi and President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan), not just yesterday, but even in their previous meetings," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said that the region is an important source of wider energy security all across the world, including for India.

"There are important stakes involved whenever any disturbance takes place. So, yes, the discussions did feature the Israel-Palestine and the situation in the Red Sea did focus on the discussions between the two leaders," Kwatra said.

He said the projects of the I2U2 bloc or the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), are clear testimony that while there is an ongoing disturbance in regions, both countries continue to monitor the situation. I2U2 is a grouping of four countries India, Israel, the US and the UAE.

"Whether it is I2U2 projects or the IMEC, it is a clear testimony and evidence that the ongoing disturbance in the region with regard to conflict in Gaza and the situation in the Red Sea is indeed is a matter of concern and both countries continue to monitor, supervise and exchange notes on them," he added.

Kwatra emphasised that it is equally important to ensure that economic corporation can be pursued and continues to stay course and maintain its momentum.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi and UAE President Nahyan held a bilateral meeting, and several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged in their presence.

Yesterday, PM Modi attended and addressed the "Ahlan Modi" event in Abu Dhabi and as part of his programme, he also met with the first batch of students of the IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi campus.

The campus and the institute have started their first academic programme this January, which is a landmark step in collaboration in the field of education.

Kwatra further said that the facilities of this institute would be available to students globally. "Of course, it also signifies the importance and significance of the expansion of IITs of India," he added.

