"Important step towards restoring regional stability": EU chief Leyen welcomes Trump's announcement of Israel-Iran ceasefire

Brussels [Belgium], June 24 : European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of Israel-Iran ceasefire and termed it an "important step towards restoring regional stability" in the region. She called on Iran to seriously engage in the diplomatic process and stated that the negotiating table remains the "only viable path forward."

In a post on X, Ursula von der Leyen stated, "Europe welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire by President Trump. It's an important step towards restoring stability in a region in tension. This must be our collective priority. We call on Iran to engage seriously in a credible diplomatic process. Because the negotiating table remains the only viable path forward."

Earlier today, Trump said the ceasefire in West Asia is in effect and should not be violated. In a post on Truth Social, the US President wrote, "The ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it! Donald J. Trump, President of the United States."

Trump made the statement hours after announcing that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on Tuesday.

"Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12-Day War," he stated.

Israel has confirmed that it has agreed to Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran and vowed to "respond forcefully" in case there is any violation of the truce. Israel thanked President Trump and the US for "their defensive support and for their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat."

In a statement, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said, "In light of having achieved the objectives of the operation, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agrees to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."

The conflict between Israel and Iran started on June 13 when the former launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed "Operation Rising Lion". In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called 'Operation True Promise 3', targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under "Operation Midnight Hammer." Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatarthe largest US military base in the region.

