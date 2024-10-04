"Important that conflict doesn't take wider regional dimension": MEA on escalating West Asia tensions

New Delhi [India], October 4 : The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia, involving Israel, Iran, and Lebanon, and asserted that "it is important that this conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also confirmed that the country is currently not conducting evacuation processes from Israel, Iran, or other nations amid the tensions.

During a press briefing, Jaiswal on tensions in West Asia said, "We issued a statement a few days back expressing deep concern - we said that the violence and the situation is of deep concern for us. We had reiterated a call for restraint by all concerned and also the protection of civilians. It is important, in our opinion, that this conflict doesn't take a wider regional dimension and we urge that all issues be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy."

Notably, India on Wednesday had called for restraint by all actors in West Asia and protection of civilians due to the worsening security situation in the region.

Indian nationals have been urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel to Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday. The advisory stated that Indian citizens, who are currently residing in Iran, should stay vigilant and remain in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in (the) security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran. Those currently residing in Iran are requested to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran," the MEA said.

The advisory followed the regional instability caused by Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, which triggered retaliatory measures and widespread military engagement between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, on the question of repatriation, Jaiswal said, "... As of now, from Israel, Iran and other countries, flights are running. So people have the option if they want to leave. Families have reached out to us and to our embassies, but at this point, we don't have any evacuation process going on."

Elaborating on the number of Indians in different nations, Jaiswal added, "We have around 3,000 people in Lebanon, mostly in Beirut; in north Beirut and in north Lebanon, which is away from where the fight is taking place... In Iran, we have around 10,000 people, around 5,000 of them are students... In Israel, we have around 30,000 people, largely caregivers and workers..."

