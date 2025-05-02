"Important to distinguish wants from reality": Canada PM Carney responds to Trump's remarks on making Canada 51st State of US

Ottawa [Canada], May 2 : Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held his first press conference after winning the elections on Friday (local time), where he spoke about several issues.

Carney firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's suggestion that Canada become the 51st US state, stating, "It's important to distinguish wants from reality." Carney emphasised that his election victory and the votes he received demonstrate Canadians' clear desire for independence.

Carney clarified that Canada will never be part of the US, citing public dialogue and his resounding election victory as proof.

Trump has repeatedly said that Canada should be the 51st US state and even mocked former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor of Canada".

Noting that "there'll be zigs and zags" when it comes to negotiations with the US, PM Carney told media, "I will fight for the best deal and will accept the best deal for Canada".

Regarding the trade tariffs, PM Carney expressed willingness to negotiate with the US but emphasised that discussions will be challenging. He highlighted the need for a win-win agreement, particularly in sectors like aluminum, minerals, autos, and energy.

PM Carney said, "I do not want to negotiate in public; there will be difficult discussions."

Carney questioned the US-imposed tariffs related to fentanyl, stating that Canada has made progress on this issue and doesn't understand why the tariffs remain in place.

PM Carney added, "For example, in our view, with the fentanyl-related tariffs, we do not understand why they are still in place. Those negotiations will be complicated."

Carney is set to visit the White House next week to meet with Trump and discuss trade balance, fentanyl trafficking, and military spending.

Answering the query on what Trump expects from the negotiations with Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney said that "There are some goals that seem to be clear: a trade balance first of all, a stop to fentanyl trafficking, an increase in military spending."

Carney emphasised that Canada seeks cooperation with the US but won't compromise its interests. He noted that the world is becoming increasingly divided, and Canada wants a mutually beneficial agreement. Canada has alternative options if the US wants to divide the North American market.

Carney said whether the US and Canada would cooperate on sectors such as aluminium, minerals, auto, and energy or divide the North American market. That would not be the right move. But if that is what the US President wants, Canada has other options, and that is clear. "

