"Important to find new ways, give new momentum": Jaishankar on India-Japan completing 10 yrs of special strategic partnership

Tokyo [Japan], March 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed the importance of exploring innovative avenues and revitalising the partnership between India and Japan as the two nations celebrate the 10th year of their special strategic and global partnership.

The remarks were made during the 16th India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue held in Tokyo today with his Japanese counterpart, Yoko Kamikawa.

Expressing gratitude for the warm hospitality, Jaishankar began by offering condolences for recent losses and destruction.

"First of all, a very good evening and thank you for the warm hospitality. Let me begin by offering once again the deepest condolences for the loss of life and destruction. We see Japan as a natural partner in India's journey of development and transformation and in our quest for peace, prosperity, and stability," said EAM S Jaishankar.

The year 2023, according to Jaishankar, has been a "landmark" in India-Japan bilateral relations, witnessing "government-to-government, business-to-business, and people-to-people exchanges thrive across various sectors".

Highlighting key interactions, Jaishankar noted the meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Kishida in Delhi in March. "I take the opportunity to also appreciate Japan's cooperation for a successful G20 presidency this year," the EAM added.

As both nations navigated the 10th year of their special strategic and global partnership, Jaishankar emphasised the need for finding new ways to enhance collaboration and imparting fresh momentum to the existing partnership.

"So, it is important that we find new ways, give new momentum to our partnership, and deepen our understanding of progression. I look forward to having discussions with you during our talks today to review the progress as well as in charting out further steps," Jaishankar also said.

Prior to addressing the India-Japan Foreign Ministers Strategic Dialogue, Jaishankar met Taro Aso, a Japanese politician serving as the Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party.

"A pleasure to meet LDP Vice-President Taro Aso today. A wide ranging conversation that covered politics, security and economic issues. Appreciate his strong support for the India-Japan strategic partnership," said the EAM in a post on X.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8. Before this, he visited South Korea, where he met the top leaders during his stay.

