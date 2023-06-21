Important to move from practitioners to executors of Yoga: New York City Mayor Eric Adams

New York [US], June 21 : New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday said it is important to move from practitioners to executors of Yoga. He said that is the message Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing, that we must execute what we learn from yoga.

"It is so important for us to move from just practitioners to executors. We practice Yoga but we execute what we get from Yoga in our lives. That is the message, I believe, the PM is bringing. It's executing. We must execute what we learn from yoga," Adams told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led the Yoga Day event at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on the occasion of the ninth International Day of Yoga.

Visuals show people on the UN Headquarters lawns performing yoga along with PM Modi and other dignitaries.

PM Modi before leading the Yoga session on Wednesday said Yoga is a very old tradition from India, which is absolutely free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments.

He also urged people to join hands together to realise the goal of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Addressing the special event, PM Modi said, "On this fine morning, we are gathered here at the UN at the meeting point of entire humanity. In this wonderful city of New York. I know many people have come from very far. I thank them. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so your coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga."

"I remember nine years ago, exactly here I had the honour to propose celebrating International Yoga Day on June 21," he added.

Prime Minister Modi said last year, the entire world came together to support India's proposal to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets and it was wonderful to see the people across nationalities coming together for Yoga.

"I have just paid respect to UN peacekeepers. In 2015, I called for a new memorial to be built in their memory. Last week, the world came together to make this reality. As the largest troop-contributing nation, we are grateful to all nations for their support of the noble cause," he said.

