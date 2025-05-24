"Impressive to see nation come together against terrorism": Indian diaspora in Tokyo

Tokyo (Japan), May 24 : An all-party delegation of Indian Members of Parliament (MPs) is currently visiting various nations as part of the Operation Sindoor global outreach.

Speaking from Tokyo, members of the Indian diaspora expressed strong support for the initiative, emphasising unity against terrorism and praising India's diplomatic efforts.

Swapnali, a member of the Indian diaspora who has been living in Japan for the last 20 years, said, "We want peace. People from different parties and communities should come together and speak in one voice against terrorism, which we saw here in Tokyo. The enemy will never forget India's response..."

Niharika Jisnu, a 19-year-old first-year university student in Japan, added, "It is very impressive to see the nation that is viewed as politically diverse coming together as one nation to fight against the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

Another diaspora member appreciated the diplomatic aspect of the outreach, stating, "Operation Sindoor was an excellent response and we are now doing diplomacy by sending the parliamentarians to the major countries that we deal with. This is a very good initiative and they are doing an excellent job..."

The all-party delegation's visits aim to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity in the fight against terrorism, reflecting India's unified stand on global security issues.

Highlighting this resolve, BJP MP Brij Lal, part of the delegation visiting Japan, underscored the extensive evidence linking Pakistan to numerous terror attacks in India during his interaction with the Indian community in Tokyo on Saturday (local time).

Lal underscored the impact of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on India's development, citing specific incidents and the strategic response under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy.

He stated that a country can't be developed without peace, noting that Pakistan has been causing all these terror attacks to disrupt the peace in India.

"A country becomes developed when there is peace, there is law and order. If there is no law and order, one can't be developed. No investor would like to come here... Pakistan has always tried to create such disturbances, so no investors come to the country... There have been a number of incidents of Pakistan doing terrorist attacks in our country... There are terrorist organisations in Pakistan, mainly Jaish-e-Mohammed, headed by Masood Azhar; Lashkar-e-Taiba, headed by Hafiz Saeed; and Hizbul Mujahideen, headed by Syed Salahuddin. Apart from that, there are many other organisations," he stated.

Further, he highlighted several instances when Pakistan-sponsored terrorism attacks occurred in different parts of India.

"Also on the orders of Pakistan's ISI and its government, they created the Indian Mujahideen... It was the proxy of LeT... Indian Mujahideen attacked the Indian Science Congress in 2005 in Bangalore, as they couldn't attack ISRO due to high security at the place... A professor of IIT Delhi was killed... On 1st January, 2008, they attacked and killed seven CRPF personnel and we captured all the terrorists, out of which two were Pakistanis," Brij Lal said.

"In 26/11, 171 people were killed, out of which two were IPS Officers... We captured Kasab, who was from Pakistan... Pakistan denied it, but Pakistani media went to Kasab's village there... We have a lot of evidence (against Pakistan)... They continued their attacks to make the Country unsafe so that no one comes to the Country... My point is there is a lot of evidence against Pakistan," Lal added.

Highlighting India's response against terrorism under PM Modi, the BJP MP said, "When PM Modi came (to power) in 2014, he had a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and accordingly, we did a surgical strike in 2016, did the same in 2019 in Balakot and again retaliated on April 22... They know they can't win against India one-on-one. So they planned to give 1000 cuts to India so that India bleeds... but now we have taken the decision and attacked with precision... It is a war... Whenever there is terrorism, we will consider it as war."

Lal is part of the delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, which includes Ambassador Mohan Kumar, BJP MP Dr Hemang Joshi, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, and BJP MP Pradan Baruah and TMC Abhishek Banerjee.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

