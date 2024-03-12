Imran barred from holding meetings inside Adiala Jail for two weeks

Rawalpindi, March 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been barred from holding meetings inside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi for two weeks, as per a media report.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Punjab's Home Department, all kinds of visits, meetings, and interviews have been restricted in Adiala Jail due to security alerts, Geo News reported.

The notification instructed the authorities to install barbed wires outside the jail premises. A fresh security audit of the officials of the special branch of the police, Intelligence Bureau, and the jail staff be done within a single day, it added.

Expressing severe concerns over the abrupt ban on Khan’s meetings in the prison, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan feared that the former Prime Minister’s life is in danger, The News reported.

Addressing a press conference outside the jail, Gohar claimed that they were barred from meeting the incarcerated PTI founder.

He said that the authorities did not inform anybody about the two-week ban on Khan’s meetings.

The authorities gave “terrorism” as a reason for the move, he added.

Gohar also demanded an immediate meeting with the incarcerated PTI founder, as he sought details about Khan’s health, The News reported.

Khan, who's serving a total of 31 years' sentence in multiple cases, had been holding meetings with his lawyers, family members, and party leaders since being moved to the Rawalpindi facility in September 2023, on two days -- Mondays and Thursdays -- allocated for such engagements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor