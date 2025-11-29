Imran Khan alive in Adiala Jail, Pak Lawmaker says regime pressuring him to leave country

By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], November 29 : Refuting the rumours about Imran Khan's death, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan on Saturday said the former Prime Minister is alive and currently lodged in Adiala jail.

He added that Khan is being kept in isolation as a tactic to pressure him into leaving Pakistan.

Speaking tofrom Pakistan, Khurram Zeeshan, who is affiliated with Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said the regime in the country is threatened and scared of Imran Khan's popularity, which is why they have not allowed any pictures or videos of him to be released.

Earlier this week, several social media handles from Afghanistan claimed that Imran Khan had been murdered inside Rawalpindi's jail.

The rumours have coincided with the Pakistani authorities not allowing Imran's sisters to meet him for the past month, despite court orders.

"It is very unfortunate. It's been almost a month of his isolation, and his family, his lawyers, and even the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have not been allowed to meet him. This is a complete violation of human rights. It seems they are trying to force him into something," he told ANI.

Putting an end to the rumour mills, Zeeshan said, "In the last few days, we have been given a guarantee we have been assured. He is alive and currently lodged in Adiala jail. He is okay."

On being asked what sort of deal the Pakistan government is trying to strike with Imran Khan, the Senator said he has been asked to leave the country and stay silent

"They are trying to strike a deal with Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country. They even promise him concessions if he goes abroad and stays silent at a place of his choice. But Imran Khan will never agree to it. The kind of leader he is, he will never approve it," he added.

Despite his imprisonment, Khan's influence continues to grow. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has a strong base among Pakistan's young population, and his ideology has already begun to resonate across generations, Zeeshan noted.

"PTI has a bright future. When such situations arise, they bring out the best in people. Those who truly believe in these values are stepping forward," he added.

When asked why no photos of Imran Khan have been released since his incarceration, Zeeshan said the ruling dispensation in Pakistan appears threatened, fearing that even a single image could mobilise public support.

