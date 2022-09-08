Imran Khan alleges political conspiracy being hatched to topple Punjab govt

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to topple his party's government in Punjab.

Speaking during a jalsa in Chishtian, Punjab, Khan said that a new political conspiracy was unfolding in the country in a bid to topple the Pervez Elahi-led Punjab government, adding that "Mr X and Mr Y" were also issuing threats to him, reported Geo News.

Addressing the crowd, the former premier said that Chishtian was not a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) as it claims, rather the party's political centre was the city of London, taking a dig at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

"Overseas Pakistanis work hard to send remittances to the country but these people (PML-N leaders) steal money from the country and send it abroad," he said, adding that the entire Sharif family was living in London and only visits Pakistan to earn money here.

He said that unless there was justice in the country, there would be no prosperity, adding that he saw big dacoits in the National Assembly but petty thieves in jails, reported Geo News.

"We make the country's biggest robbers prime ministers. Today's ruling the country today have been robbing the country for 30 years," he reiterated.

Khan once again accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and said that the body was a "pet of the coalition government."

Issuing a clarification about the controversial statements he earlier issued against the Pakistan Army, Khan said that "this country is mine and the army is also mine."

Khan on Tuesday accused the ruling coalition of trying to pit him against the military and judiciary and said that the government is "scared of him winning the elections", media reports said.

"I have never tried to undermine the institutions, but they [the government] are telling me to focus on the floods and ignore politics," he said.

"However, I will continue my haqeeqi aazadi (real freedom) movement to work against these thieves simultaneously," he added.

He accused the government of deliberately trying to create discord between him and the state institutions, reported The News International.

"I have stated that the army chief should be selected on merit and I still stand by my statement as there was nothing wrong with it. I have further stated that the two dacoits, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, should not select the future army chief," the former Prime Minister added.

Clarifying his previous comments that Imran Khan made in a public rally in Faisalabad where he criticized the government for delaying the elections to appoint an army chief of its own, Khan said that he made such remarks as Nawaz Sharif was a criminal. He alleged that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was convicted by a court on corruption charges of billions of rupees and then escaped from the country.

Sending a message to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Khan said that he was waiting for him to return to Pakistan, reported Geo News.

"I am waiting for you, come back soon, the whole nation will welcome you in a way that has never happened to anyone in the history of the country," Khan said, adding that the story behind Nawaz's becoming an absconder started 10 years ago.

"The son of Shehbaz Sharif is also an absconder. Nawaz bought four palaces in London in the name of Maryam and now the nation is paying a heavy price for casting votes in exchange for small personal benefits".

( With inputs from ANI )

