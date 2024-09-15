Imran Khan comprares Pakistan's ruling dispensation with Yahya Khan's era, says "no point" in calling Shehbaz Sharif PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan's ruling coalition and the country's institutions, incarcerated prime minister Imran Khan compared the current situation with the era of military ruler Yahya Khan and alleged that the country's institutions are being "destroyed.'

Condemning the crackdown on PTI, the former premier called the current 'establishment' as "Yahya Khan part 2".

PTI’s Founding Chairman, Imran Khan’s informal interaction with representatives of the media after his jail trial at the Adiala Jail September 13, 2024 1- The country is currently experiencing Yahya Khan's (Martial Law Dictator) rule all over again. (General) Yahya Khan… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 14, 2024

A social media post on Khan's X account read, "The country is currently experiencing Yahya Khan's (Martial Law Dictator) rule all over again. (General) Yahya Khan conducted an operation against the country's largest political party. Yahya Khan Part Two is doing the same and destroying the country's institutions."

Further, he launched a scathing attack at the ruling coalition, terming them "Yahya Khan part two."

"The tout caretaker government of Yahya Khan Part Two gifted Judge Humayun Dilawar with land worth billions of Rupees and illegal NOCs (No Objection Certificate) in return for delivering a guilty verdict that led to my imprisonment. Even the other day, the judge was given instructions for three hours before he gave the verdict against Bushra (Khan)," he added.

Yahya Khan was a Pakistani army officer, who served as the third president of Pakistan from 1969 to 1971. He also served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Pakistan Army from 1966 to 1971.

Notably, it was under his tenure that Bangladesh (East Pakistan then) liberated from Pakistan.

Yahya Khan refused to accept the results of the elections in which Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Awami League emerged as the single-largest party, which led to a massive uprising against West Pakistan, with people also opposing the imposition of Urdu langauge and economci discrimination.

A severe crackdown from Pakistan was followed by 1971 Liberation War between India and Pakistan, which concluded with 93,000 Pak soldiers surrendering and the liberation of Bangladesh.

Imran Khan, in his post, further alleged that Qazi Faez Isa has been given an extension because he is giving them "protection from accountability" for their role in human rights violations and election rigging.

Stepping up his attack, Imran Khan said there is "no point" in calling Shehbaz Sharif the Prime Minister, as he is merely a "tout" and his decisions are subject of approval from the 'establishment.'

"There is no point in calling Shehbaz Sharif the Prime Minister. He is merely a tout whose decisions are subject to approval from the establishment. Who knows, this tout may end up being forcibly disappeared tomorrow," he stated.

Criticising the economic condition of Pakistan, Khan said that Singapore is drawing more investment than Pakistan, and said investments come when rule of law is assured.

"Investors have brought in billions of dollars into Singapore, a country with a population smaller than that of Karachi. Whereas Pakistan, which is the fifth most populous country in the world, has the lowest foreign investment in its history, at less than one billion dollars. Investments are only made in countries where rule of law is assured," he stated.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan continues to be in Adiala Jail in connection with multiple cases.

Notably, despite being behind bars, the former premier has been posting messages through his X handle, which have often triggered massive rows. Recently, the Federal Investigation Agency launched a probe into an "anti-state post" from Khan.

Recently, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf carried out a mega rally demanding Khan's release. The party alleged that the state carried out a crackdown and shots were fired at their leaders.

The PTI founder further slammed the ruling coalition over the detention of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and termed the situation is "scary."

"Ali Amin Gandapur was held (against his will) by the establishment. But he is not openly naming them to save the country from being mocked further. Who will safeguard the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the police is forced to focus on protecting themselves? If what the police claim is true, then the situation is extremely scary," Khan added.

Further taking a jibe in his post, the former Prime Minister also criticised the country's institutions using cricketing terminology.

"Whenever Sikandar Sultan Raja (Chief Election Commissioner) bowls, Qazi Faez Isa (Chief Justice of Pakistan) is in the first slip, while Aamer Farooq (Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court) in second slip [cricket analogy].This is a fixed match, the outcome of which has already been decided based on the London Plan, and where all the characters are dishonest," Khan stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor