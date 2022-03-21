Imran Khan concerned about his political destiny ahead of no-trust vote

Ahead of no-confidence vote, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been concerned about political stability as several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) have deserted Khan's party and joined the opposition ranks.

Dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers came out in open defiance against the ruling party ahead of the no-confidence motion vote in the National Assembly.

Notably, in 342-seat National Assembly, the PTI-led ruling coalition has 178 seats and the opposition has 163 seats. As many as 172 seats are required to maintain a majority in the assembly; however, if seven or more lawmakers from the ruling coalition switch loyalties, Imran Khan would lose the majority, according to media reports.

The joint opposition made the requisition for the session along with the submission of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister on March 8. The Speaker summoned the session under Article 54 (3) and Article 254 of the Constitution, The Nation reported.

According to analyses, whatever the outcome of the no-confidence vote, Khan's leadership of the PTI is already significantly dented, and the party may be staring at a period of political oblivion.

In Pakistan's ever-dynamic political situation, last week proved to be particularly precarious for the PTI and set the stage for the political showdown later this week.

( With inputs from ANI )

