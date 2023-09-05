Imran Khan couldn't absorb 'positivity', 'went looking for ugly words' as it was 'familiar'

Mumbai, Sep 5 Known for starring in films such as ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ' I Hate Love Stories’ and ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, actor Imran Khan, who has been receiving a lot of positivity, revealed that he “went looking for ugly words” as it felt “familiar”.

Imran quit acting in late 2015 but however, recently hinted he would make a comeback. He has been receiving a lot of words of praise from social media users, who want to see him on screen once again.

However, Imran went silent on social media suddenly and he shared the reason why on Instagram with a disclaimer.

The post started with “** Trigger Warning Self Harm **”

He then revealed the reason for his silence.

“Sorry about the silence... when you've lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I've been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural,” Imran wrote.

The actor added: “I couldn't absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with.”

“And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel 'normal', but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp... the tips less pointy. They weren't drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn't work anymore. And I think I know why.”

Imran, who has also worked in movies such as ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’ and ‘Kidnap’, added: “We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armor.”

Imran is grateful.

“You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall.”

