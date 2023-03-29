Imran Khan files plea against non-bailable warrants issued in female judge threatening case

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a plea in the sessions court against non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him in the female judge threatening case, Pakistan based ARY News reported.

The plea was filed by Imran Khan's counsel Faisal Chaudhary and Ali Bukhari.

The plea stated that the high court granted bail to Imran Khan till April 6 amid security reasons, according to ARY News.

According to Khan's counsel, the exemption plea was filed in the court due to threat to the PTI chief's life. The counsel said the Judicial Magistrate's order should be immediately suspended.

Pakistan's Islamabad court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the case of threatening a judge, Geo News reported.

Islamabad court's civil judge announced the verdict rejecting Khan's petition seeking the exemption from today's hearing.

The case dates back to August 20, 2022 when the PTI chairman had condemned the police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against then-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Initially, Imran was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him, according to Geo News.

Earlier, on Friday, the Islamabad district and sessions court converted the non-bailable arrest warrant, issued to PTI Chairman in the alleged threats to a judge case, into a bailable warrant, according to Dawn.

On March 13, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran while hearing a case registered against the ex-premier for using threatening language against ADSJ Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials, reported Dawn.

The cricket star-turned-politician has faced a barrage of legal woes since his ouster in a confidence vote in April last year by a united opposition led by his successor as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

