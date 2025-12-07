"Imran Khan is not a security threat": PTI hits back at military remarks, decries weakening democracy

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned what it called "ridiculous" remarks by the military spokesperson against former prime minister Imran Khan, saying he was "not a security threat", and warned of a weakening democratic structure following recent constitutional amendments, Dawn reported.

In a press conference on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry accused Imran of advancing an "anti-army" narrative and said such rhetoric had moved beyond politics and become a "national security threat", according to Dawn.

Responding to the allegations, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja told a press conference at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad, "Do not drive away the people of Pakistan, they stand with Imran Khan and the PTI. Imran Khan is not a national security threat. He has kept the people united."

Raja said several narratives existed in Pakistan, including ethnic and sectarian approaches, but Imran had "rejected all of them to stand with the narrative of Pakistan."

He cautioned against moves to undermine the elected government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying, "For God's sake, don't do this. You will not be able to minus Imran Khan, but God forbid if you do, it will be very difficult to keep this country's interests united."

He termed the DG ISPR's press interaction "unfortunate" and added that PTI would not respond to accusations levelled against its founder. Raja said, "Today we are being told that the country's most popular leader is a national security threat, which is ridiculous, but this has not been said for the first time."

Referring to allegations historically raised against major political figures, he cited past actions against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and said popular leaders could not be removed "from the hearts of the people".

He argued that attempts to push the country away from democratic governance toward force had "countless" precedents, Dawn reported.

Raja said periods of military rule repeatedly failed to deliver prosperity despite promises. He added that claims that democracy, law, and the Constitution did not suit Pakistan were repeatedly proven wrong, and that rulers "always left it weaker than before."

Calling for national dialogue, he warned against censorship and legal action under cyber laws, referring to the cases involving Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha.

He urged that elected leaders in KP should not be "mocked or denigrated" and said the PTI was "the biggest force in the country that can take it towards betterment," Dawn noted.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali also criticised the DG ISPR's remarks, describing them as "inappropriate and wrong," and said it was "unfortunate for democracy" that such language was used against a major political party, its leadership, and the KP chief minister.

Gohar said there was a need to "ease the tone" and warned, "The beginning of any great destruction is always due to a few inappropriate words."

He called for Imran Khan's Tuesday meeting to proceed without obstruction and urged that "no politics" be made over meetings with his sisters.

He added that the current atmosphere must change or "it won't be minus-one, but minus-everyone, which should not happen."

Gohar said PTI had endured political setbacks, including a reduction in seats and removal of reserved seats alongside alleged violence during elections.

He said the party's stance remained based on democracy, peace, and rule of law, adding that Imran had always maintained "both Pakistan and its army belong to the people."

The PTI chairman said the party continued to hope conditions would improve despite the passage of the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments, but Friday's military press briefing was "deeply disappointing", Dawn reported.

He said that PTI wanted change through democratic means, warning that if present conditions persisted, "democracy will be the one to face the biggest loss."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor