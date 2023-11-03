Imran Khan moves SC for post-arrest bail in cypher case

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan moved to the Supreme Court seeking post-arrest bail in the cypher case, as reported by The News International on Friday.

Imran Khan filed the plea through his counsel Salman Safdar. In his 18-page bail plea, the PTI chief challenged the Islamabad High Court's verdict against halting the proceedings of the cypher case against him, dismissing his petitions and allowing interrogation, The News International reported.

Among the questions raised, Khan is seeking the Supreme Court to consider whether the courts that rejected his bail plea took into account that the cypher case was "politically motivated." Additionally, he is questioning the role of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) jurisdiction in the case and its "malafide intentions and ulterior motives."

Khan has inquired, "Whether the Ministry of Interior correctly assumed the role of Complainant, excluding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which actually handles the 'Cypher Telegram,' and whether the Minister of Interior, under whose direct supervision the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) operates, was not a political opponent of the Petitioner?"

The petition aims to have the top court determine whether the Islamabad High Court "failed to properly understand and appreciate that the petitioner, as Prime Minister of Pakistan, did not violate the Oath and also enjoyed 'Immunity' as provided under Article 248."

In the case's "interest of justice and fair play," the PTI chief is seeking post-arrest bail from the Supreme Court, The News International reported.

On October 27, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) denied Imran Khan's pleas for bail and the cancellation of the first information report (FIR) in the cypher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the court order, which had been reserved on October 16 after both sides had completed their arguments.

Khan had challenged the registration of the FIR and sought bail in the case filed against him and the party's vice chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, for misusing the secret document for their political gains, The News International reported.

A special court formed under the Official Secrets Act has indicted both party leaders, and they are currently detained at the Adiala jail.

The controversy, known as "cyphergate," first emerged on March 27, 2022, when Khan, just weeks before his ouster in April 2022, waved a letter during a public rally. He claimed it was a cypher from a foreign nation that had conspired with his political rivals to overthrow the PTI government. However, he did not disclose the letter's contents or the nation it originated from, The News International reported.

A few days later, he accused the United States of conspiring against him and alleged that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs, Donald Lu, had sought his removal. The cypher pertained to a meeting between Pakistan's former ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, and Lu.

