Imran Khan not offered any deal, willing to forgive everything for sake of country, says his party chairman Gohar Ali Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 12 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has not been offered any deal and is willing to forgive everything for the sake of the country, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Gohar Ali Khan made the remarks after meeting former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Adiala Jail. Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Ali Khan reiterated the need for talks.

He said, "We have repeatedly said that there should be talks. The PTI founder has not been offered any deal. He is ready to forgive all injustices done to him to move the country forward," The Express Tribune reported.

PTI chairman said that lawyers met Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and were going ahead with legal action based on the recommendations given by them. He stated that PTI founder Imran Khan was not allowed to speak to his sons.

Gohar Ali Khan said that Imran Khan be permitted to speak to his children every other week. In his remarks, the PTI chairman also spoke about Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, The Express Tribune reported.

He said, "Despite the visit to China, Pakistan has gained nothing. The government is failing to meet its expenses." He called on the judiciary to expedite the cases against the PTI founder and stressed the need to focus on moving negotiations forward.

Earlier on June 9, an aircraft carrying the message 'Release Imran Khan' was spotted over the stadium during the India versus Pakistan match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in New York.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) posted a video of the incident on their X handle, captioned 'Release Imran Khan'.

Khan (71), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges including the Toshakhana case, cipher case and un-Islamic marriage case.

Pakistan held the 12th general elections in February. However, allegations were raised on the fairness of the polls, with several parties, especially the PTI alleging rigging and lack of a level playing field in the polls.PTI, which lost its election symbol, fielded its candidates as independents.

The independent candidates backed by PTI secured the most number of seats in the elections. However, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other smaller parties formed the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor