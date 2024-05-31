Imran Khan party's lawyers booked for attacking Bushra Bibi's ex-husband outside court

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers have been booked following an alleged attack on Khawar Maneka, the former husband of Bushra Bibi, outside a courthouse, as per an ARY News report.

According to the FIR, a group of 20-25 individuals, including Advocate Usman Riaz, Mirza Asim, Zahid Bashir, and Ansar Kiani, are accused of assaulting Khawar Maneka, leading to his injuries.

The lawyers are purportedly charged with attempting to intimidate and manipulate judicial proceedings, facing accusations of terrorism and nine additional counts.

Reportedly, Fatehullah, accompanied by Naeem Panjotha and Advocate Ejaz Bhatti, purportedly physically assaulted Khawar Maneka, while officials Irshad and Waheed's attempts to intervene were thwarted by the lawyers, ARY News reported.

Allegations include Fatehullah engaging in a dispute with Constable Khalid and damaging his uniform.

The incident occurred during a court session presided over by Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, where Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's legal plea against their Nikah Case conviction was under consideration.

Earlier, Khawar Maneka had been targeted by women outside the courthouse, allegedly in response to derogatory remarks he made during the hearing.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi's marriage in February 2018 in Lahore had been a private affair, attended only by close relatives and friends, with the notable absence of the PTI founder's sisters.

The nikah, officiated by Mufti Saeed in the presence of former PTI leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari as witnesses, was challenged by Khawar Maneka on grounds of illegality under Sharia laws.

Accusations of marrying within the "iddat period" following a divorce and engaging in fornication were levied against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

In a verdict deemed 'un-Islamic' by Judge Qudratullah, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to seven years imprisonment each and fined PKR 5,00,000 for the alleged violations, ARY News reported.

