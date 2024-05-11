Imran Khan prefers to stay in jail rather than make a deal: Former Pakistan President

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 11 : Former President Arif Alvi said on Saturday that Imran Khan, former PM and the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who is currently detained in Adiala Jail, would prefer to remain behind bars rather than make 'any deal,' ARY News reported.

While speaking to lawyers at Sialkot district bar after their meeting with Imran Khan, Alvi stressed that 'real freedom' can only be achieved through self-respecting leadership that refuses to compromise.

Further, the former president remarked on his longstanding relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan, noting that all institutions are currently headed towards a dead end. "When someone reaches a dead end, matters tend to deteriorate," he added, as per ARY News.

Quoting the deposed premier, the former president said: "There is no way forward without the supremacy of Constitution," emphasising that dialogue is the only way out.

Earlier, it was reported that Arif Alvi was given an "important responsibility" by party chief Imran Khan to "resolve things" through dialogue.

According to ARY News, this was revealed during a press conference held by PTI leaders, including National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Arif Alvi, and PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan, outside Adiala jail after their meeting with the ex-PM in the jail.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) underwent a significant shift in its stance on engaging in dialogue with the establishment following the press conference by the Director-General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which called for an apology from the party regarding the events of May 9.

Speaking at ARY News programme 'Khabar', PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that his party does not want to engage in talks with anyone, emphasising that it only seeks to uphold "constitutional and legal supremacy."

The May 9 events refer to violent protests that erupted after PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court in a corruption case in 2023.

During the protests, alleged PTI supporters caused damage to public and private properties and even targeted military installations in various parts of Pakistan.

