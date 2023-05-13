Imran Khan returns to Lahore's Zaman Park residence after 2 days of detention

Lahore [Pakistan], May 13 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan returned to his residence in Lahore's Zaman Park in the wee hours on Saturday after two days of detention, reported Geo News.

He was greeted all the way to Lahore by PTI supporters. Imran took a road route to reach his Lahore residence, marking his return after a tumultuous period.

During his journey to Lahore, the former premier revealed that the Inspector General of Islamabad police made extensive efforts to prevent him from leaving for Lahore. For a duration of three hours, he kept him waiting, claiming that it was highly perilous to venture outside, reported Geo News.

"By persuading him that we would inform the entire Pakist nation about his act of kidnapping and forcefully detaining us, we managed to secure our release," Khan stated. "Under pressure, he eventually permitted our departure," he added.

"After finally setting out, we discovered that the roads were devoid of any traffic and that the perceived danger was non-existent," he remarked.

After being granted bail, Khan remained within the premises of the IHC for several hours, waiting for the written order to avoid potential re-arrest by the police upon his departure.

However, a police officer informed him that higher authorities had issued orders not to allow him to leave the IHC building, reported Geo News.

Frustrated with the situation, Khan threatened to announce his next course of action if the routes in Islamabad were not opened within 15 minutes. Thankfully, senior police officers intervened and resolved the deadlock, allowing Khan to finally leave the court premises.

His arrest on corruption charges earlier this week led to violent clashes, but the Supreme Court of Pakistan subsequently declared the arrest illegal - a verdict criticised by the leaders of the ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), reported Geo News.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has given him a two-week bail period, offering protection from arrest in any other case until Monday, including charges related to the violent riots that erupted following his initial detention.

The bail was granted in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, and the court ordered authorities to refrain from arresting Khan until May 17 in any new case.

Furthermore, he obtained bail until May 22 in the Zille Shah murder case, while another bench barred his arrest until May 15 in three terrorism cases, reported Geo News.

The arrest of Imran Khan at the IHC on May 9 triggered violent protests across the country. Nevertheless, the Supreme Court intervened, nullified his arrest, and ordered his release. Taking advantage of this ruling, Khan sought bail in multiple cases against him at the IHC, and he received a favourable outcome.

