Imran Khan says Pak Prosecutor admitted mistrial in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 : In a message shared on behalf of incarcerated former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, it was claimed that Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi faced a mistrial in the Toshakhana case.

In a post on X from Imran Khan's handle the Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaaf claimed, "After keeping me and my wife in jail for a year, the Prosecutor General has admitted in the High Court that there was a mistrial in the ToshaKhana (Gift Repository) case, and that the requirements of justice were not observed".

The message by Khan noted that the mistrial, "Is an admission of political vengeance" and said that government machinery and organs such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which serves as the anti-corruption body of Pakistan, being used for "victimisation".

Khan in his message said that these actions raise a big question on Pakistan's judicial system.

Former PM Khan then demanded for the resignations of "the Chairman NAB, the Prosecutor General, and the investigation officers, and the relevant judges" and called for disciplinary actions against them.

"I was sentenced in five frivolous cases in an equally ridiculous manner and two more bogus trials are speedily being conducted so that I can be detracted from the movement for genuine sovereignty, democracy, and rule of law. But I will continue the fight for the genuine freedom of Pakistanis until the very last drop of my blood", the message read.

He expressed dissatisfaction in the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment in Pakistan and said that the contentious amendment was seen to curb the powers of the judiciary in Pakistan.

"The High Court and the Supreme Court have become no more than kangaroo courts, and their status now is similar to any government department. By curbing the power of the judiciary, the country's already corrupt judicial system will come to a complete stand still", Khan noted in his post.

He reiterated the call for a nation-wide protest on November 24 to realise the dream of "genuine freedom, democracy, and rule of law".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor