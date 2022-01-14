Imran Khan signs public version of first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has signed the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan on Friday, for the years 2022-2026.

"For the first time, the National Security Division has developed a consensus document which defines national security in a proper way", said Khan at the inauguration ceremony, which took place in Islamabad, reported Samaa TV.

The National Security Policy covers all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the neighbourhood.

The Pakistani publication said that the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.

Aside from the military and economic issues, the document throws light on Pakistan's water security as well as population growth, terrorism and foreign policy.

Earlier, Imran Khan had summoned a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) to review the country's first-ever national security policy on December 27. The information of the review meeting was provided by Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet.

The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by key federal Ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs and intelligence officials.

