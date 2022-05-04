Imran Khan to hold public gathering in Pak's Punjab to kick off his campaign for 'real freedom'

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that he will hold a public gathering in Mianwali in Punjab province on May 6 to kick off his campaign for "real freedom", local media reported.

Khan said that the Mianwali public gathering is part of the movement he has begun to rid the country of the "imported" government and "most corrupt people", Geo News reported.

Last month, Khan announced a huge march toward Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a "corrupt and imported government".

Khan further said that he was coming to the people of Mianwali to give a boost to them before he gives the call for a long march to Islamabad, according to the Pakistani newspaper.

Khan also asked the residents to show up in large numbers so that the rest of Pakistan gets the message that "Mianwali is standing" with him.

He also claimed that the people of Mianwali were ready to support him when he gives the call to come to Islamabad this month, Geo News reported.

Notably, PTI has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power who has been unseated after the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition was carried in the National Assembly.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor