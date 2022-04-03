'Imran Khan will save Pakistan,' shout his supporters outside parliament as President dissolves National Assembly

After Pakistani President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday, supporters of PM Imran Khan started sloganeering outside Pakistan Parliament shouting: Imran Khan will save Pakistan.

"Imran Khan will save Pakistan...Whoever is America's friend is a traitor," the supporters could be heard shouting. They were also raising "Imran Khan Zindabad" slogans.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing Sunday's session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

Pakistan Opposition has decided to stage a dharna in National Assembly till the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is held.

After Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that the Opposition members have decided to protest against the "unconstitutional" move in the National Assembly and have decided to not leave the floor till their Constitutional rights are not given to them. Lashing out at the Deputy Speaker, he said, "He has done unconstitutional thing at the last moment. He violated the Constitution of Pakistan. The no-trust vote had to take place today as per the Constitution."

He also lashed out at Imran Khan and advised him to stop behaving like a child and running away from fights and appealed to Pakistani citizens to side with the Constitution and believe in democratic values, adding "do not allow puppet or non-democratic person to rob your rights".

This comes after Imran Khan surprised the Opposition to announce in his televised address to the nation that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the national assembly.

However, the Supreme Court has taken a suo moto notice of the dissolution of the National Assembly by Alvi on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

