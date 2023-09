Imran Khan willing to talk to all but on election: Lawyer

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 : Former Prime Minister Imran Khan "is willing to talk to all but about election", his lawyer said on Saturday after meeting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief in jail.

"Finally met Khan sab at Attock Jail with other colleagues. Alhamdulillah, he is in great spirit but concern about ongoing uncertainty, inflation, and terrorism. He is willing to talk to all BUT about election," Khan's lawyer Barrister Gohar Khan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier his lawyers said that the police did not allow them to meet Khan at the Attock Jail, ARY News reported.

Lawyers were scheduled to meet Khan on Friday. One of the lawyers informed the media that the PTI leader's sentence had been suspended and that he had been detained in connection with the cypher case. Despite court orders, "I was not permitted to meet with the PTI chairman," Ali said.

Ranjha said that the court had ordered the jail officials to allow telephonic conversation between the PTI chief and his sons but the jail officials did not grant permission, according to ARY News.

The legal team representing the PTI chief received the case file for the cypher case yesterday.

According to reports, the PTI chief's remand information and the record of the Cypher case were given to the former prime minister's legal team.

The PTI Chairman's attorney had asked the court for the cypher case record. The record was delivered to the legal team after the court accepted the petition, as PTI Chief's attorney Khalid Yousaf later acknowledged, as reported by ARY News.

The transfer of the former prime minister's Cipher case hearing to Attock jail was previously rejected by the PTI. The spokesperson for the party stated that PTI wanted the Supreme Court to take note of the violation of human rights.

The hearing of the cypher case, against the PTI chief, was moved to the Attock jail. According to a statement from the law ministry, the ministry approved holding the former prime minister's Cypher case hearing in Attock prison.

