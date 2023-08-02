Imran Khan's bitterness with establishment, Nawaz Sharif should end: Former minister Fawad Chaudhary

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 : Pakistan's former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, who parted his ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a few days back, said that the party chairman Imran Khan should end his bitterness with the establishment and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, The News International reported.

While talking with reporters outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Islamabad, Fawad Khan asked, "How will we move forward in such bitterness?" adding that the situation is not "normal" at the moment.

He further stated that bringing the country's situation to normal is more important than the election.

"The distance and bitterness between the PTI chairman and the establishment should be reduced. The bitterness between the PTI chief and Nawaz Sharif also needs to be curbed," the former Information Minister said and added that peace is important to hold the election.

"Even if the election is held, how will any problem in its results be solved in this atmosphere?" he asked.

The former minister also proposed that a "Charter of Democracy" be signed to return things to normalcy, according to The News International.

"There is no environment for democracy and elections in Pakistan. There is a need to decide how to normalise Pakistan," he added.

So, he suggested that before the election, a democratic charter be made to ease tensions between the dissident parties.

Fawad added that without returning to stability, it was useless to conduct the polls, reported The News International.

Earlier in the day, Fawad Khan submitted a written apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan in a contempt case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

The ECP has reserved its decision in the contempt case against the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, according to ARY News. Speaking to reporters at the election commission, Fawad Chaudhry called for a charter of democracy before general elections in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry said, "How could the election be possible without addressing the issue of estrangement between PTI chairman and Nawaz Sharif?" He further said, "If elections are held without addressing this estrangement nothing will be solved." Chaudhry stressed that the normalisation of Pakistan is required more than the polls.

In August last year, the electoral watchdog issued notices to Fawad Chaudhry and others for allegedly using "intemperate" language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body, ARY News reported.

