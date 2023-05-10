Imran Khan's custody handed over to NAB for 8 days in Al-Qadir Trust case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday was handed over to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for eight days in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after his arrest from outside the Islamabad High Court, Dawn reported. Earlier in the day, Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case, according to Dawn. In August 2022, the coalition government — led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) — had filed a case against Khan, claiming that he didn’t disclose information on gifts presented to Toshakhana and the proceeds from the “illegal” sale of some the gifts.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are under investigation by NAB for a settlement involving a property tycoon that reportedly resulted in a loss of 190 million pounds to the national treasury. Meanwhile, the Toshakhana case involved allegations that he received luxury vehicles as gifts but failed to declare them. The case questions the legality of using the state gift depository for personal benefits. Khan was accused of violating laws related to assets and misusing his authority. However, the case was dismissed by the court due to insufficient evidence. Several regions of Pakistan, including Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, erupted into violence after the Imran Khan was taken into custody and several demonstrations have been planned for Wednesday as well, the PTI said.